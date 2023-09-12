BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — National Dance Day is coming up, and you’re invited to join in the celebration here in Kern County.

The Kern Dance Alliance is hosting a celebration for National Dance Day on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The nine-hour dance convention will offer $5 classes, workshops and seminars taught by local, national and internationally renowned artists at the Mechanics Bank Arena Theater and Convention Center.

Additionally, KDA says the celebration will feature 42 beginning to advanced classes for children through adults ranging from hula to line dance, hip hop to swing dance and ballet to tap dance taught by 30 Kern County dance instructors as well as five celebrity dance artists.

Andrea Hansen, the executive director of KDA, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event.

Watch the video in the player for more details. To purchase tickets, visit KDA’s website.