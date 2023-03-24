KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Luis Garcia
Posted: Mar 24, 2023 / 10:22 AM PDT
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 / 10:22 AM PDT
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bartenders Sam Lochary and Jennifer Taulbee from the new downtown bar The Botanist joined 17 News at Sunrise to show how you can make delicious cocktails and mocktails to help you celebrate National Cocktail Day.
Dr. Jart is a Korean skin care brand offering a wide range of products, including masks, moisturizers, serums and cleansers.
Mass gainers are packed with calories, carbohydrates and protein so you can boost your results to where you want them.
Use the weight of a dog it’s meant to hold to decide on the strength of the outdoor chain. There are chains available for dogs from 10 to 250 pounds.