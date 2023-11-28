BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community is invited to celebrate Hanukkah at “Norma`s Latke Brunch” this year.

The event will be held in person in the Temple Beth El Social Hall, located at 2906 Loma Linda Drive, or for drive-thru on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Organizers say the meal is served with Latkes (potato pancakes), applesauce and or sour cream, Norma’s Ortega Cheese Souffle and other condiments. Other brunch items are available at an additional cost.

The brunch is named after Norma Schwartz, who founded the celebration 25 years ago. Her daughter, Helen Armistead, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.

All meals can be ordered on the Temple Beth El website.