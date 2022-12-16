Norma’s Brunch spokespeople Jeff Schwartz and Helen Armistead joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their late mother’s Norma’s Latke Brunch happening this Sunday at Temple Beth EI.

The Latke Brunch is an annual celebration at Temple Beth El, for the past 25 years. The brunch was initiated by Norma Schwartz who began the tradition with a volunteer crew of Temple members. Norma always held the Hanukkah brunch on a Sunday so families and religious school kids could participate in making Latkes at the temple, Armistead said.

Norma passed away in 2019. For the last two years, the tradition has continued under the leadership of her adult kids Helen Armistead and Jeff Schwartz, while continuing to use their mother’s original Latke recipe.

The Latke Brunch meal will be served with Latkes (potato pancakes), applesauce and or sour cream, Norma’s Ortega Cheese Souffle, muffins and other condiments, said Armistead. Online reservations and payments can be made by going to their website.

Norma’s Latke Brunch is happening on Dec. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Temple Beth El at 2906 Loma Linda Drive. Meals can be picked up from the synagogue by the drive-thru. In-person dinning will also be available.