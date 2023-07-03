BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration at the Park at River Walk Tuesday night.

Eric Galvan with the city of Bakersfield joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the Fourth of July event.

Galvan said this is a safe way to enjoy the holiday and watch professionals put on a firework show with food vendors available.

Although food vendors will be at the park, you can still bring coolers, nonalcoholic drinks, and snacks, Galvan said.

To watch the firework show you can bring your own seats and blankets.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with live music and the fireworks show starts just after 9 p.m. ,Galvan said.

