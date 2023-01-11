Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery spokesperson Daniela Garrido, joined 17 News to make non-alcoholic mocktails for adults participating in ‘Dry January’.

With new year resolutions underway ‘Dry January’ is a health initiative, launched in 2013 by Alcohol Change UK, where people abstain from drinking alcohol for the entire month.

Garrido explained how you can still enjoy your favorite drinks by replacing alcohol with their new line of non-alcoholic Stella Rosa Naturals Collection: Black, Red Rosé and Peach.

Here are some recipes you can try with the non-alcoholic options:

Blackberry Lavender Mocktail with Stella Rosa® Black, Non-Alcoholic

Ingredients:

-1 bottle Stella Rosa® Black, Non-Alcoholic

-1/3 cup blackberries

-1 tbsp lavender flowers

-2 oz sparkling water

Directions: In a cocktail shaker, muddle together blackberries, lavender, and 1 oz sparkling water. Next, Divide into champagne glasses and pour Stella Rosa® Black, Non-Alcoholic on top. Garnish with lavender and enjoy!

Ginger Kombucha Sangria with Stella Rosa® Peach, Non-Alcoholic

Ingredients:

-1 bottle Stella Rosa® Peach, Non-Alcoholic

-1 bottle ginger kombucha

-1 handful mint leaves

-1 can diced peaches or frozen peach slices

-1 cup diced strawberries

Directions: Combine kombucha and Stella Rosa® Peach, Non-Alcoholic into a large pitcher. Add strawberries, mint, and peaches and stir well. Let chill and pour into glasses garnished with mint and strawberries.

Raspberry Lime Mocktail spritzer with Stella Rosa® Red, Non-Alcoholic

Ingredients:

-2 cups Stella Rosa® Red, Non-Alcoholic

-2/3 cup sparkling water or kombucha

-1 pack raspberries

-1 lime, quartered

Directions: Add ice to two glasses and pour in one cup of Stella Rosa® Red, Non-Alcoholic into each one. Add 1/3 cup sparkling water or kombucha and raspberries. Squeeze in one lime slice and add another straight into the drink. Garnish with lime slice and bottoms up.

Pink Drink Mocktail with Stella Rosa® Rosé, Non-Alcoholic

Ingredients:

-1 bottle Stella Rosa® Rosé, Non-Alcoholic

-1 hibiscus tea bag

-2 cups water

-1 tablespoon honey

-8 ripe strawberries, thinly sliced

-½ cup orange juice

Directions:

Boil water and add tea bag and honey; steep for 15 minutes. Take out tea bag and add half of the strawberries. Let sit for 5 minutes. Add Stella Rosa® Rosé, Non-Alcoholic and orange juice. Pour mixture into glasses with ice and add remaining strawberries. Garnish and enjoy!