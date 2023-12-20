BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CDC released findings last month reporting that the vaccine exemption rate has reached an all-time high in the United States, with state-required vaccines among kindergartners dipping to 93% for the 2021-2022 school year, compared to 95% the previous year.

Kim Hernandez, the lead epidemiologist with Kern Public Health, joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about some of the reasons behind this vaccine hesitancy as well as the possible implications of falling short of ‘herd immunity.’

In Kern County, vaccination rates have remained relatively steady since the pandemic, according to Hernandez, however there are many children who are behind in vaccine series’, with rates dipping below 90% of students entering kindergarten or transitional kindergarten having compete and up-to-date shots in certain vaccine categories.

Particularly, diseases such as measles, whooping cough, polio, Hepatitis B are highly contagious and without proper immunity can lead to severe symptoms or complications and even death.

“We want to make sure people are protected against [these diseases] because we can protect them from those really severe complications, hospitalizations and potential death,” Hernandez said during the interview.

Hernandez also noted that it is important that if you have questions or concerns about any of the vaccines, to speak to your doctor or your child’s doctor and to bring those questions to a trusted professional.