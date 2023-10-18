BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caped crusaders will be hitting the pavement to lend their might to a good cause next weekend.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County’s annual “Superhero Run” will be returning on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Park at River Walk.

Runners can take part in 2k, 5k and 10k races, according to CASA. Participants will also receive a t-shirt, medal and “swag bag” while supplies last.

Heaven Vasquez with CASA joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.

To register for the event, visit Kern CASA’s website.