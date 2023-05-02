BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you can’t make it out to the 149th Kentucky Derby in person, watch and celebrate the race in town at the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Derby Party.

Kern County Court Appointed Special Advocates spokesperson Heaven Vasquez joined 17 News at Noon with a preview of what to expect at Saturday’s event happening at the Gardiner Ranch at 4:30 p.m.

CASA of Kern County speaks for the best interest of abused and neglected children and youth in the juvenile court process by training volunteers to advocate for their safety and well-being in the courts, in schools, and in the community.

To purchase tickets, visit KernCASA.org