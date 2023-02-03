BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Carlos Mencia joined 17 News to talk about his back-to-back standup shows at Temblor Brewing Co. Friday night.

According to Mencia, we all need to see the world differently. “People need to understand life is not perfect and it’s not meant to be. You’re supposed to have a bad taco every once in a while so that you can appreciate all the great tacos”.

Helping people see past their daily inconveniences is what inspires Mencia to take the stage week after week. He said finding a place to enjoy yourself and laugh is often the best medicine.

Tickets are $25 and are going fast. They can be purchased via eventbrite.com