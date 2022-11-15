Community Action Partnership of Kern spokesperson, James Burger, stopped by 17 News at Noon to talk about KGET and CAPK’s annual food drive on Wednesday Nov. 16.

A large portion of the holiday food items the bank distributes comes from donations made during this annual food drive. That includes items like turkeys, sweet potatoes and stuffing.

Burger says the drive helps supply a festive meal for people who have to choose between keeping their house warm and putting food on the table. Non-perishable food is welcomed and there will be a refrigerated truck on sight for those who want to donate frozen turkeys.

Monetary donations will also be accepted, Burger said. Proceeds from the food drive will be used to buy seven pounds of food for $1. A $10 dollar donation will allow CAPK to buy 70 pounds of food, which will create 54 meals.

The food drive will be held all day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Compassion Corner at 22nd and L Streets. To learn more visit their website.