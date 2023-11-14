BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Despite being one of the top ag-producing counties in the nation, Kern County is also recognized as one of the nation’s most food-insecure regions.

The Community Action Partnership of Kern is set to release results from their 2023 Food Insecurity Needs Assessment today, which provides a closer look at how food supply, distribution, access and affordability are at play in the effort to provide Kern residents with healthy and affordable options.

The findings have revealed some deficiencies in the current infrastructure, according to Savannah Maldonado, a spokesperson for CAPK, during and interview on 17 News at Sunrise this morning.

One of these deficiencies surrounds agency partners’ ability to accept fresh and frozen foods, especially produce, due to a shortage of appropriate storage supplies like racks and refrigerators.

Savannah also spoke about the upcoming Holiday Food Drive through CAPK that will be happening outside of the KGET studios tomorrow, from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.