BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Action Partnership of Kern will be hosting a summer job fair Friday, June 23.

The job fair will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel at 5101 California Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Savannah Maldonado with CAPK, who joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the event.

According to Maldonado, over 100 job positions are available.

“We have head-start teachers we’re looking for, or aids, graphic designers, videographers, a wide array of things,” Maldonado told KGET. “So if you have any kind of skills, there’s a place we can probably find for you if you’re ready to make that jump.”

Maldonado and CAPK encourage people to come open with several copies of resumes and questions to ask the staff.

“There may be an opportunity that you didn’t even know was available for you,” Maldonado told KGET.

Maldonado also said that positions are available at many levels, including for those who have just graduated high school or college.

“We’re not just looking for, you know, those high level professionals,” Maldonado told KGET. “There are some we are looking for, but there are entry level positions available, so they can test out the waters and see if this is the career route they want to take in the future.”

For more information about the CAPK Summer Job Fair, please email jobs@capk.org.