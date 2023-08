BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hoffman Hospice is scheduled to host A Heart for Hero’s Art Camp for the children of a deceased first responder.

Ryan D’Amato, Family Support Manager at Hoffman Hospice and Kern County Fire Department Captain Andrew Freeborn joined 17 News to talk about the art camp and its importance.

Freeborn says people grieve differently in situations, including the death of a first responder.

For more information on the art camp, click here.