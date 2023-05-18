BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum will be celebrating its 40th annual Birthday Bash with a two-day carnival event and unveil its expansion plans this weekend.

Director of CALM Meg Maitland joined 17 News at Sunrise to offer a preview of what to expect at the celebration and what the future holds for the zoo.

CALM’s birthday bash is scheduled for May 20 and 21st from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for kids three to twelve is only $4, and includes 5 game tickets, when accompanied by an adult.

Free admission for CALM members.

For more information visit, calmzoo.org