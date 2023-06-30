BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officer D.C. Williams joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the agency’s Maximum Enforcement Period beginning Friday and how to stay safe this extended holiday weekend.

Fourth of July ranks as the third deadliest traffic holiday behind Thanksgiving and Labor Day.

AAA expects travel numbers this holiday weekend to come close to the all-time record set in 2019. Over 2.4 million Southern Californians are expected to hit the road on Independence Day, which is a 4.4% increase compared to 2022 and down just 1% from 2019.

Forty-four people were killed in crashes in California during last year’s Independence Day weekend. In addition, CHP made nearly 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence throughout the 78-hour holiday enforcement effort.

CHP’s maximum enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Keep yourself and others who are on the road safe by designating a sober driver or using public transit or a ride-share service. If you see or suspect an impaired driver, immediately call 911.