California Living Museum spokesperson, Lana Fain, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the annual Feast for the Beast event.

Feast for the Beasts is an animal food donation event that takes place every year on the Friday after Thanksgiving. CALM is need of cleaning supplies, plain nuts with no salt or flavoring, frozen berries, mixed vegetables, cat food and raw meats like salmon, trout, chicken and chuck steak.

Visitors to the zoo can donate animal food and supplies in exchange for admission to CALM.

Feast for the Beasts takes place Friday Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the CALM Zoo in Bakersfield.

CALM will be accepting gift card donations from the following businesses:

Amazon

PetSmart

Albertsons

Food Maxx

Lassens

Office Max/Depot

Home Depot

Lowe’s

A $25 gift card will admit two adults and two children 3-12 years old. Regular admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for kids 3-12 years old, kids up to two-years old and CALM members are free.