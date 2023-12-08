BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second Saturday is this weekend and the Bakersfield Holiday Market will be open for shoppers looking to buy local.

Alyshia Manning, Chairwoman of the Holiday Market, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how you can find the perfect holiday gift at the Junior League of Bakersfield’s fundraising market.

Themed after the famous German Holiday Marketers, you will have the opportunity to to shop from 20 small businesses run by local woman selling: crafts, jewelry, art and “funky socks.”

For every purchase of “funky socks,” another pair is given to a needy family or child. Kids can stop by and write a letter for Santa to send to the North Pole.

The Junior League of Bakersfield Community Center’s goal is to promote awareness to raise funds to help literacy within the community. Stop by and shop from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Junior League community center downtown on the corner of 19th and E Streets.

For more details visit, JLBakersfield.org.