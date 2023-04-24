BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science is celebrating it’s 28th anniversary and you are invited to the festivities.

Executive Director of the Buena Vista Museum Koral Hancharik joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the anniversary party happening Saturday in celebration of volunteers who make the museum a success.

The public is invited to attend. Tickets are $35 and includes hors d’oeuvres, dinner catered by Salty’s BBQ, dessert and door prizes.

Call 324-6350 to reserve your spot.