BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A season that is supposed to bring joy can often times bring stress along with it, as financial demands come from seemingly every direction.

Garro Ellis, a financial advisor at Moneywise Wealth Management joined 17 News at Sunrise with tips for creating a holiday budget to avoid living beyond your means this Christmas season.

Planning should really start January 1st, according to Ellis. Preparation and communication are the most important aspects in creating a plan for how much can be spent on each Christmas expenditure, sticking to it and setting the proper expectations among loved ones.

There is also much room for creativity when it comes to making your dollar stretch during the holiday season, such as creative sentimental gifts, homemade decorations and opting for a secret Santa or white elephant format for gifting.

Watch the full interview in the video player for more advice to stay disciplined with your dollars this December.