BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bristol Hospice Foundation is hosting the 29th Annual Kids Camp this summer where children will be helped with dealing with the death of a loved one.

Cherie Shoemake, the director of the Bristol Hospice Foundation joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the camp.

The 29th Annual Kids Camp is for children ages 6 to 16 who are dealing with the death of a loved one.