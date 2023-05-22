BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May is mental health awareness month. The US surgeon general recently called kids’ mental health “the defining public health crisis of our time.”

Although the determinants of mental health are complex, emerging and compelling evidence suggests diet is as important to psychiatry as it is to cardiology, endocrinology and gastroenterology.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Nicole Giumarra joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about some of the super foods that help boost brain function.