BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about many issues affecting the city.

First, Terry addressed a number of videos that have been circulating social media, garnering significant attention, showing patrol vehicles flashing a bright spotlight on passing cars with some online claiming to have temporarily impaired vision as a result of the flash.

Terry spoke about the reasons why an officer may do this, noting also that the lights have become brighter as technology has improved, warranting a closer look into the practice as it occurs in the BPD.

On the heels of another viral instance on video involving a man named Donte Heath who alleges he was hurt after being pulled over by police on New Year’s Eve, questions about a citizen’s right to refuse to exit a vehicle when pulled over have come to the forefront of many online discussions.

Terry dives into the rights of officers and citizens during traffic stops, adding that within reasonable requests, it is better to comply in the moment and file a complaint later rather than to make a move that could amount to resisting arrest.