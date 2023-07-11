BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A national trend in car thefts has made its way to Bakersfield and the Central Valley.

A rise in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts has become a growing problem so far this year in Bakersfield. BPD have reported dozens of car thefts every week, as many as 64 vehicles were reported stolen in one week alone.

BPD Chief Greg Terry said there is a correlation between the rise of auto thefts in town and viral videos on social media that show people how easy it is to steal cars.

“Three-quarters maybe half of stolen vehicles within the last month have been either Kias or Hyundais and its something that we have seen as a National trend in the last couple of years… We are seeing a lot of juveniles being arrested. Last year we arrested less than five, for thefts of Hyundais or Kias, this year so far, about 40 have been arrested for these kinds of thefts of these cars,” Terry said.

The interview also touched on downtown Bakersfield businesses who have repeatedly fallen victim to burglaries and vandalism. Chief Terry also gave an update on the five bodies that have been pulled from a canal on Union Avenue and Panama Lane.