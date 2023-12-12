BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise for a monthly discussion about the issues effecting our community.

Details and updates in the aftermath of the crash occurring just before the Bakersfield Christmas Parade last Thursday remained a main topic of Tuesday morning’s discussion.

Terry addressed some of the questions surrounding how the truck that went on to severely wound three men, got into the area to begin with, as well as claims that police provided misleading or incorrect information about the parade being cancelled while the incident was unfolding.

The police chief also spoke about bicycle takeovers, wherein groups of organized bicyclists intentionally cause traffic hazards and block the use of streets and parking lots.

To top off the conversation, Chief Terry spoke about what his department is doing to address retail theft, especially for small businesses and downtown businesses, many of which have been effected financially by vandalism and theft.