BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last month, Chief Greg Terry said Bakersfield Police officers were responding to high priority calls in just under seven minutes on average. However, response times in north and south Bakersfield expanded, reportedly due to increased driving times which elevates drive time for officers.

Terry also said one sergeant will be relocated to a newly formed organized retail theft unit due to the community being impacted by thefts on a daily basis.

Bakersfield Police Department Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise to shed light on issues affecting the department such as: How to use Measure N money for 2024, looking for funding for 12 new positions, how the department is struggling with filling 49 open vacancies and response times.