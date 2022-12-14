Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the year’s crime rates, the department’s growth and their annual staff awards ceremony happening Wednesday.

Chief Terry says, through the end of November, Bakersfield has seen 35 homicides this year, compared to the record-setting 60 homicides in 2021. That is an unacceptable number because it represents the number of people who have been murdered in the community, but is grateful for the progress, according to Terry.

BPD has narrowed its focus on gang and gun violence due to seeing a decline in shootings and a percentage of gang-related homicides. Terry credits strategic and community partnerships to identify community members most at risk of becoming victims of gun violence and using BPD resources to get to the root causes of what’s leading them down a violent path, Terry said.

Burglaries on the other hand have increased in 2002, a trend Terry says will continue into 2023. Bakersfield has seen an increase in burglaries over the last two years, according to Terry. As the department continues to grow, the department will be implementing strategies to reduce theft in businesses around town.

The department is currently accepting applications for its citizen volunteer program and community police academy. Both programs have been combined into one academy, which requires participants to volunteer one night a week for 10 weeks. Community members who wonder what the police department is like, how they function, or what resources are available through the department are also encouraged to enroll in the academy, Terry said.

You can submit academy applications on their website. The academy is scheduled to start in February.