BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students from Boys & Girls Club of Kern County’s elite music group Music Fusion joined 17 News at Sunrise to perform “Jingle Bells” at the HolidayLights at CALM.

The group of students, who have performed across the country, spoke with KGET about the ways that the Boys & Girls Club and participating in the Music Fusion group has has positively impacted their lives.

To hear their acapella rendition of the holiday classic performed by students Joseph Frank III, Mason McCarthy, Sarah Skenfield and Isabella Palayo, view the video in the player.