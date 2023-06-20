BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During National Boys & Girls Club Week, community members can visit Bakersfield restaurants and get a free item while supporting the Kern County Boys & Girls Clubs.

According to organizers, National Boys & Girls Club Week is happening from June 26 to the 30.

Ed Jacobs, Director of Development with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the week.

Organizers say to mention the Boys & Girls Club or show a digital or printed flyer that can be found on their website.

For more details regarding the schedule and restaurants, visit the Boys & Girls Club website.