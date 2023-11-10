BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Boys and Girls Club announced the return of “Art Fest,” a signature fundraising event which showcases artwork by children of the club in an interview during 17 News at Noon.

Zane Smith, Director of the Boys and Girls Club said “Art Fest – A Masterpiece in the Making,” will be returning October 2024 and will give young artists a platform to showcase their art pieces, enjoy live music by Music Fusion–the clubs Performing Arts Youth.

You can also expect food, drinks, live & silent auctions and a raffle. Proceeds from the event will help the Club fund the many projects that give kids in Kern the chance to enjoy experiences they might not otherwise have.

As of January 2024, the Boys and Girls Club will have 70 locations throughout Kern County, where around 6,500 kids walk through the clubs’ doors daily, Smith said.

