BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boy Scouts of America are known for being trustworthy, loyal and helpful, but here in Kern County, they’re also known for their potatoes.

The BSA Southern Sierra Council will be holding their Baked Potato Bash on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Crusader Brewing Company, located at 5880 District Blvd., Ste 18.

The Baked Potato Bash will feature the gourmet baked potato, with samples provided by local restaurants. Attendees will have a chance to vote for their favorite, and the winner will be featured at the Boy Scout Baked Potato Booth during the Kern County Fair.

Randy Saunders, a Scout Executive with the BSA Southern Sierra Council, stopped by 17 News at Noon to talk more about the “spud-tacular” event.

