BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the harvest season begins to wind down in the top agriculture producing county in the Nation, “The Bounty of Kern County” is set to celebrate the agriculture community Saturday Oct. 7.

Event chair and incoming president of the Kern County Farm Bureau, Jenny Holtermann, joined 17 News at Noon to speak about this weekend’s annual Fall harvest dinner. The event celebrates the county’s agricultural achievements and contributions to the community, while highlighting Kern’s locally grown food throughout the menu.

After the dinner, head on over to Kern County Farm Bureau’s after party. You can expect custom cocktails, late-night snacks, live music and prizes, according to Holtermann.

Bounty of Kern County is taking place at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner’s at 7 p.m. and the after party kicks-off at 8 p.m.