BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Boots & Brew Country Music Festival will return to an in-person event this weekend.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. at the 1933 Event Center located at 7900 Downing Ave.

All the proceeds gathered at this event will go to the Officer David Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund, according to organizers.

For more information, click here.