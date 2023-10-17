BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Data shows that Bakersfield sees around 60 vehicle-related deaths and 2,000 automobile-related injuries on local streets each year, but the Blue Zones Project is working to change that.

Last year, “Dangerous by Design” ranked Bakersfield as number seven for being one of the most dangerous metropolitan areas for pedestrians in the United States.

To encourage Bakersfield to become a safer place for everyone on the roadways, the Blue Zones Project Bakersfield says it is launching its first pedestrian safety campaign in October. The campaign will coincide with National Pedestrian Safety Month which takes place during the same period.

The campaign’s goal is to help decrease pedestrian fatalities through awareness and education efforts, according to the project. PSAs, FAQ videos and safety graphics will be posted to the Blue Zones Project Bakersfield social media channels, and reflectors will be handed out at outreach events throughout October.

Blue Zones Project Bakersfield will also co-host the free Active Transportation Summit and Festival with the City of Bakersfield on Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Bakersfield Community House, located at 2020 R St.

Yesenia Fernandez and Karina Funez with the Blue Zones Project joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the campaign. Watch the video in the player for more details.