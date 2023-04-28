BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blue Zones Project Bakersfield will celebrate its official launch in the community with a well-being celebration event this weekend.

The project is a well being initiative that aims to make Bakersfield a measurably healthy community and work to make policies, procedures, and programs that encourage the community to lead healthier lives.

Blue Zones Project Bakersfield spokespersons Gabe Ulloa and Melissa Rossiter joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about you can expect at the event, how to cook healthy delicious meals and common un-healthy habits found in Kern County.

The event is happening Saturday at Yokuts Park from 8 a.m. to noon. This event is open to the public.