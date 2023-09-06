BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is hosting a BBQ Fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 8 and on Friday, Sept. 9.

Michelle Petersen with Tasteful Selections and Pastor Bonnie Turner joined 17 News to talk about the BBQ.

The fundraiser BBQ will sponsor the Blessing Corner and their need for a new warehouse, according to officials.

The BBQ is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 and from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 9 at 11001 River Run Blvd.

To purchase tickets, click here.