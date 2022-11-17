Blessing Corner Ministries Pastor, Bonnie Turner, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The Blessing Corner is asking for the community’s help to reach their goal of providing 300-500 meal boxes to unhoused people, shut-in seniors and veterans in Kern County.

The Blessing corner is a one-stop shop for just about anything a family needs, according to Turner. This Thanksgiving, The Blessing Corner will be providing up to 500 boxes of meal boxes, Thanksgiving baskets turkey or ham and chicken. Everything a family needs for turkey day dinner will be in the box, including drinks and dessert.

The ministry chose boxed meals because they already have a pre-existing full list of shut-in seniors waiting for their hot Thanksgiving meal and the ministry is short on volunteers. The completed meal boxes will allow individuals, who are capable of cooking, to pick up a box and prepare the meal themselves.

If you would like to volunteer and help meals reach the less fortunate, fill out an application on their website. Applications will be accepted now through Thanksgiving Day. Turkeys, hams, and all other staple Thanksgiving items are still needed. Monetary donations will also be accepted.