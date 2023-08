BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries will be hosting their annual “Back to School Fun Day” this week.

The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 4 at 101 Union Ave. in Bakersfield from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kids must be present with their parents to receive services.

Pastors John and Bonnie Turner with Blessing Corner Ministries joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about what the event has to offer.

Watch the video in the player for more details.