BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The biggest “Party of the Year” is returning this month and organizer Miranda Whitworth joined 17 News with the details.

The 27th Annual Village Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Kern County Museum.

The proceeds from the event will go to children’s organizations around Kern County, such as the League of Dreams and the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Whitworth says the event will feature live music, food, drinks, selfie stations, fun lights and about “5,000 of your best friends.”

