BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is expected to be the peak travel day in this Thanksgiving week, peaking between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

That’s as more than 49 million people are embarking on drives of over 50 miles to reach their Thanksgiving destinations, according to AAA.

AAA Spokesperson Doug Shupe joined 17 News at Sunrise from Los Angeles to give advice on the best and worst times between today and Sunday to make those holiday commutes, noting that some of the busiest freeways will be Interstate 10 through Los Angeles and Interstate 5 from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Generally, the earlier you can leave, the better the chances of avoiding that heavy congestion, according to Shupe.

He also spoke about air travel amidst AAA’s prediction that 4.7 million people will be boarding flights for the Thanksgiving travel period.

Shupe also gave tips for staying safe and entertained while driving, especially with little ones in the car.