BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation is set to host its annual Teddy Bear Picnic next month.

Officials say the picnic is set for Dec. 6.

Wendy Armijo and Santa Claus joined 17 News with more information on the event.

All the net proceeds of the event will go to the district’s classrooms by awarding BCSD Education Foundation Teacher Grants.

Tickets are available through the EventBrite website and in person in the Business Services Office at the Ed Center.

