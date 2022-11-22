Chair of the Teddy Bear Picnic, Wendy Armijo, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their 25th anniversary luncheon and silent auction event at the Marriott Hotel on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Teddy Bear Picnic after the COVID-19 pandemic. Armijo asks the community to donate baskets and any items participants want to include in the auction. Some prizes from years past include: dog teeth cleaning supplies, a piece of tile that signified $500 worth of tile prize, cash and gift certificates, said Armijo.

A “Taste of Bakersfield” raffle will also be taking place at the Teddy Bear Picnic scheduled for Dec. 8. The winner will receive gift certificates to multiple restaurants in town.

Proceeds from the luncheon will continue to make it possible for the Education Foundation to provide teacher grants in science, technology, reading, creative writing and the arts that directly benefit BCSD students.

The deadline to receive donations or auction items is November 30th. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the BCSD District office at (661) 631-4678 no later than Monday November 28th.