BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College football team is set to play their last home game of the season on Saturday, Nov. 4 and the Renegades are inviting all veterans and active military members.

All veterans and active military can receive free admission to the game. To receive your free entry, go to any ticket box office outside the stadium on Saturday and the veteran will be handed a single voucher for a free entry with proof of identification.

Included in the night’s honoring of veterans and active military, there will be a skydiver jumping out of the plane at 3:30 p.m. and landing inside Memorial Stadium to hand the game ball to the referees around 3:40 p.m.