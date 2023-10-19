BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Alumni BBQ is set to return after a six-year break on Saturday, Oct. 21.

According to event organizers, the event will feature vendors, live music, BC Jazz, drumline, choir and Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Y Sabor before the BC Homecoming football game.

Courtney Carter, with the Alumni and Donor Relations, and Alyssa Cross, Interim Alumni and Donor Relations Manager, joined 17 News with more information.

