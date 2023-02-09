The Big Game is not the only big event happening this weekend. The cutest game of the season, the Bark Bowl, is happening Friday on 17 News at Sunrise.

Executive Director Penny Tate and Animal Health and Welfare Manager Kelly Gould of Lucky’s Crew joined 17 News to talk about the stars of the Bark Bowl.

The online animal rescue organization known as Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue gives dogs, cats and horses a second chance at finding them forever homes.

Lucky is the organization’s rescue namesake and mascot. She was a stray who wandered into the ranch one day and Tate wasn’t able to locate someone who would claim her. Tate ultimately decided to keep Lucky and so began the start of rescuing furry friends at Tate’s ranch.

Lucky’s Crew cares for over 70 dogs, and a 10-week-old liter of mixed puppies will appear in the Bark Bowl Friday.

If you would like to make a donation, adopt a pet or volunteer for Lucky’s Crew, visit their website.