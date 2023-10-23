BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Halloween is just around the corner, and there are plenty of places to take the kiddos out for a fun and safe trick-or-treating outing, including an event being put on by the Bakersfield Veteran’s Center.

The center, located at 1110 and 1120 Golden State Ave., will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to organizers.

According to the center, the event gives families a chance to also explore the services that the center offers, as well as raise awareness for benefits for veterans that the center has.

Benny Rodriguez, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist at the Bakersfield Veteran’s Center, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.