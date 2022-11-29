President of the Bakersfield Toy Run Don Oldaker and Captain Clint Trimmer with the Salvation Army joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their annual motorcycle toy drive.

According to Oldaker, the toy drive is a gathering of motorcyclists from around the state who meet up every second Sunday of December to collect food and toy donations for children (ages 0 to 12 years old) in need. The Bakersfield Toy Run is one of the biggest non-profit toy runs in the state, Oldaker said.

Participants will meet at Beach Park located on 21st Street and Oak Street from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for a meet and greet. Free coffee and donuts will be available.

The parade will leave Beach Park at 10 a.m. sharp and head towards the Bakersfield Fairgrounds. The entry fee is one new, unwrapped child’s toy and two non-perishable food items or $20 per participant. All proceeds will remain local and benefit the local Salvation Army.

Don’t ride a motorcycle? No problem! Vehicles are welcomed to participate in the parade too.

The Bakersfield Toy Run is scheduled for Sunday Dec. 11 at Beach Park beginning at 10 a.m.