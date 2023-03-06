BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 8th annual Bakersfield Tennis Open, the largest men’s tennis event in town, gets underway a week from today at the Bakersfield Racquet Club.

Bakersfield Tennis Open spokesperson Lisa Kimble joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what to expect at this years world talent pro-tournament.

“It’s not your run-of-the-mill men’s tournament. This is a USTA (United States Tennis Association) pro future sanctioned event. For the winning participants, its the gateway to the U.S. Open and the world stage,” said Kimble.

The 2022 Bakersfield Tennis Open winner, Rinky Hijikata (AUS), won the men’s doubles Australian Open on Jan 29.

The Bakersfield Racquet Club will also be hosting a Net Generation Kids Day event (ages 15 and younger) on March 18. The event will feature a free beginner clinic lead by pro Tennis players for kids with separate instruction for junior and high school kids. Free pizza and ice cream will be available.

The Bakersfield Tennis Open is a free rain or shine event and will take place from March 13 through March 19.

For of events and to sign your children up for the beginner clinic, visit btopen.org