BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield teen has been selected from nearly 800 applicants to attend and represent California at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Children’s Congress in Washington D.C. July 9 to 11.

JDRF is the leading global organization for diabetes research and is held bi-annually. The goal of the event is to raise awareness about Type 1 Diabetes and to let Congress and other federal lawmakers know how vital the organization is in advancing research, having access to affordable insulin and helping JDRF reach their goal of living in a world without Type 1 Diabetes.

Brodie Gannon, 13, accompanied by his aunt Allison Cheatwood joined 17 News at Noon to talk about his work with the JDRF, how he got involved with the organization and his upcoming trip to Washington D.C.

Watch the video in the player for more details.