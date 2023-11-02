BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two members from the Temple Beth El have made it their mission to help save as many people as possible in as many ways possible and it’s all thanks to community donations.

Rabbi Jonathan Klein and Temple Beth El President Avietal Anders left Sunday from Bakersfield and are now in Israel on a humanitarian trip to help ease the suffering for those caught in the crossfire.

Since arriving, Anders and Klein have spent the day picking lettuce on an organic farm that typically relies on a large workforce that commutes from Gaza, according to Anders. She explained the farm now heavily depends on volunteers to pick crops and save their business since the war has shutdown that border.

Klein and Anders joined 17 News at Sunrise from Israel to give an update on how Kern County can continue to help provide relief.

Watch the interview in the player for more details.